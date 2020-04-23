Mumbai: Anchored fishing boat catches fire in Uttan near Bhayandar

A major fire broke out on board a fishing boat which was anchored at the shoreline of Chowk jetty in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as none of the khalasis (helpers) were on the boat when the incident occurred. However, the cold-room, engine, wireless sets, batteries, fishing nets and other equipment were damaged beyond repairs in the devastating fire.

According to officials attached to the Uttan coastal police station, the fire was reported on-board Jai Christ ( IND MH:01: MM: 8827) owned by Leson Katwar, at around 6:45 pm on Sunday.

A major tragedy was averted as the fire was doused before it could spread to the nearby boats. Even as the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, an electric short circuit in the diesel-powered mechanism is suspected to have triggered the fire followed by a cylinder blast which amplified the magnitude of damage, said an official.

“We have registered a case of accidental fire. Further investigations were underway,” confirmed, Assistant Police Inspector Satish Nikam who heads the Uttan coastal police station.