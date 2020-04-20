Coronavirus in Mumbai: After GPS alert, four booked for defying quarantine in Mira Road

While the entire nation is in combat mode to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, some irresponsible citizens are still playing truant with the healthcare system, thus posing a serious threat to the lives of other people.

In different cases, four people who had been advised home quarantine by the health department have been booked by the Thane (rural) police after they were found roaming outside of their homes in Mira Road.

They were booked after their activities were tracked through a mobile application which can monitor the movement of those who have been asked to follow home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The Geographical Information System (GPS) based application alerts the authorities if the person moves away from a specific area.

They have been charged under the IPC for malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and disobeying quarantine rules as well as being charged under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Efforts were on to track those who had come into contact with the quarantine violators who for now have been kept under observation. While 540 people are under home quarantine, 166 are under observation at the civic quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east).