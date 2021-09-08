Mumbai: ANC seizes 185 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 18.50 lakhs, two arrested

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested two people and seized 185 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 18.50 lakh.

ANC officials said that the two are local peddlers who have been arrested earlier as well. But after being released on bail they began peddling drugs again.

The Azad Maidan Unit of ANC received information about mephedrone being sold in Dongri and Nagpada area. The team headed by Rajendra Dahifale, senior police inspector of Azad maidan unit were patrolling near Papad Galli, Wasil Khan marg, Nagpada area on September 6 when they found 48-year-old Akhlaq Ahmed Ansari 48 who was earlier arrested.

Ansari started running when he saw the ANC team after which he was chased and caught. "We found 60 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakhs on Ansari," said a police officer from ANC.

The police said on interrogating Ansari he revealed about the drugs being taken from a peddler Abdul Hamid Musa Habiya alias Chiku, 48 in the afternoon. The team further raided Chiku's residence and found 125 grams of mephedrone. "We have seized 185 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 18.50 lakhs from the two accused," said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "Both the accused have a criminal background of peddling. While, Akhlaq has four cases earlier and Chiku was arrested in two cases earlier," added Dahifale.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:42 PM IST