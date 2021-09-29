Mumbai: ANC arrests two people including a Tanzanian national with 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 67.50 lakhs

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested two people including a Tanzanian national and recovered 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 67.50 lakhs. The police team have also seized Rs 2.10 lakh cash from the accused.

The police said on September 27, the Bandra Unit of ANC sleuths were patrolling in front of the Wadhawa construction gate, BKC, Bandra. When the team found a suspicious person roaming around.

"We apprehended the accused and after searching his bag found 105 grams of cocaine with him. The arrested accused was identified as Mohammed Nauman Shahid Qureshi (38).

Qureshi was arrested on September 28 and after interrogation, revealed the name of Tanzanian national Yakub Macho Naganila alias Mashaka (41) ofrom whom he got the drugs," said a police officer from ANC.

Accordingly, a team from the ANC's Bandra Unit received information about the foreign national coming to Bandra on September 28. A trap was laid and Yakub was arrested with 120 grams of cocaine.

"Qureshi, a resident of Bhendi Bazar in Mandvi, claims to be a reporter with a Hindi weekly. He used to get the high-quality cocaine from Yakub and sell it in a small plastic box to customers across Mumbai and western suburbs. The Tanzanian national lived in Taloja and used to supply it to Qureshi as per the requirement. We are investigating where Yakub was getting the drugs from," said a police officer.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC confirmed a case being registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "We have arrested the two and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 67. 50 lakhs and found Rs 2.10 lakh cash from them," added Nalawade.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:46 PM IST