FPJ Legal | Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Court rejects Sachin Vaze’s plea for house arrest

A special court on Wednesday rejected the application of dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case seeking to be kept under house arrest for a period of three months during his recovery period following an open-heart surgery recently. The court has directed that he be kept in prison in a special hospital cell.

Vaze had claimed the relief through his advocates Raunak Naik and Aarti Kalekar stating that he could contract infection post the complex procedure in an unhygienic and non-sterile jail environment. The NIA had opposed the plea and expressed the apprehension that he could abscond. It had also told the court that such a plea after filing of the chargesheet in the case was against settled principles in law.

ALSO READ Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze bought Scorpio from Mansukh Hiran

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:25 PM IST