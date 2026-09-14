Mumbai: ANC Arrests Suspected Drug Peddler In Jogeshwari, Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹1.26 Crore

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police’s Azad Maidan Unit arrested a suspected drug peddler in Jogeshwari and seized narcotics worth approximately ₹1.26 crore from his possession.

According to the Mumbai Police, the seized contraband included 417 grams of mephedrone (MD), three MDMA tablets and ₹25,000 in cash.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered against him under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ANC is conducting further investigation to ascertain the source of the drugs and identify other persons allegedly involved in their supply and distribution.

Probe Underway Into Drug Supply Network

The action was part of the Mumbai Police’s ongoing drive against drug trafficking and the distribution of narcotic substances in the city.