Rajasthan Police Attach Drug Traffickers’ Properties Worth ₹73.64 Crore In Major NDPS Act Crackdown | AI

Mumbai: As part of an intensified crackdown on narcotics-related crime, the Rajasthan police have seized and attached properties worth Rs 73.64 crore belonging to habitual and notorious drug traffickers.

The action covers 38 cases in which final orders for seizure or attachment have been approved, while proceedings in 25 more cases are in the final stages, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Inspector General Vikas Kumar said. The properties include houses, shops, residential and agricultural land, cars, tractors, pickup vehicles, and motorcycles.

38 Cases Cleared For Property Attachment

The largest action was reported from Chittorgarh, where assets worth Rs 20.35 crore were seized under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Properties worth Rs 18.79 crore belonging to alleged trafficker Rahul Banjara of Gangrar accounted for most of the seizures.

Pratapgarh followed with attachment proceedings involving assets worth around Rs 8.24 crore. These included a newly constructed house, poultry farm, and vehicles valued at about Rs 2.10 crore belonging to an accused identified as Shahjeb, alias Balla.

Pratapgarh And Jhalawar Actions

In Jhalawar, authorities approved seizure of properties belonging to nine accused. Among the major cases were assets valued at Rs 5.59 crore linked to Bablu Tanwar, Rs 1.81 crore belonging to Narendra Singh, and Rs 1.13 crore belonging to Mohan Lal Tanwar.

In Baran, properties worth nearly Rs 17.5 crore were frozen in three cases involving groups of accused, including assets valued at Rs 5.83 crore each in two cases and Rs 5.82 crore in another.

Actions Across Multiple Districts

Other actions included the attachment of properties worth Rs 1.14 crore belonging to an accused in Nagaur and assets worth around Rs 1.10 crore, including 26 bighas of land and two vehicles, in Jodhpur Rural. Assets worth Rs 81.61 lakh were seized in Hanumangarh.

DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma said those involved in the illegal narcotics trade would not be spared and directed police to continue action under the NDPS Act against properties allegedly acquired from drug proceeds.

He also appealed to people to inform police about illegal drug activity in their neighborhoods, saying public cooperation was essential to the state's efforts to make Rajasthan drug-free.

The ANTF is preparing dossiers on habitual and notorious drug traffickers and forwarding details to district police chiefs for further action, Kumar said. The task force is also focusing on cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics.

The police have begun the process of establishing dedicated anti-narcotics units at district police headquarters to strengthen enforcement, intelligence gathering, coordination, and monitoring of drug-related cases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/