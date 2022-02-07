Mumbai: ANC arrests five people including Ivorian national and woman with narcotic drugs worth Rs 1.21 crores

In three separate actions, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested five people including a Ivorian national and a woman with narcotic drugs total worth ₹1.21 crore. From the accused the police have recovered drugs including MD, ecstacy, LSD papers and cannabis .



According to the ANC officials, during a night patrolling, the Bandra ANC officials found an African origin man loitering suspiciously at Kalina in Santacruz late on Saturday night, he was taken into custody and while searching him, 198 ecstacy (MDMA) tablets weighing 75 grams and 212 LSD papers were seized total valuing ₹43.8 lakh, said police. The accused later identified as Williams Kakou, 35 is a big supplier of party drugs MDMA and LSD papers and had been supplying drugs to youngsters and others at high profile parties, said police.

In another operation, the Ghatkopar unit of ANC recently arrested three persons with 2.5 kilogram cannabis worth ₹75 lakh from Govandi. "All the three accused identified as Wasim Khan (33), Sohil Momin (42) and Zuber Shaikh (41) have multiple cases including assault, robbery, house breaking and theft cases registered against them at Kalyan and Bhiwandi area said," Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC).

In the third operation, the Worli ANC unit arrested a 24-year-old woman Aarati Vasawa with 26 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹2.6 lakh on Saturday. Vasawa a resident of Sion was held from Dharavi on Saturday, she was apprehended after she was found moving suspiciously in Dharavi area, said police.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:48 PM IST