Mumbai Anant Chaturdashi 2026: BMC Sets Up Dedicated Emergency Control Room At Girgaon Chowpatty

BMC officials have strengthened surveillance and emergency response arrangements at Girgaon Chowpatty ahead of Anant Chaturdashi immersions | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will operate a dedicated Emergency Management Control Room at Swarajyabhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty) for Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, as the city braces for the immersion of a large number of Ganesh idols and the arrival of lakhs of devotees.

The control room has been established to enable rapid coordination among multiple agencies in the event of an emergency during the immersion festivities.

The emergency control room will bring together disaster management officials from the BMC's central control room, BEST electricity officials, Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, the civic health department, National Disaster Response Force personnel and HAM radio operators from the Aniruddha Academy of Disaster Management.

CCTV Feeds, Drones To Aid Surveillance

The civic D ward office has installed screens to monitor live feeds from CCTV cameras covering the Girgaon Chowpatty area. Two drones have also been deployed to provide aerial surveillance and ensure that information about any incident during the immersion process reaches the control room without delay.

The control room will coordinate with the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, health department, coastal security agencies and other concerned departments for immediate response, said Rashmi Lokhande, Chief Officer, Disaster Management Department.

Civic Staff Trained For Emergencies

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, D Ward officers and employees were trained on Thursday in emergency response protocols, including measures to be taken in the event of a fire in an immersion-related structure or a person drowning in the sea.

The BMC said the arrangements have been strengthened to ensure the safety of devotees and smooth coordination among agencies during the major immersion day at Girgaon Chowpatty.

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BMC Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde on Thursday reviewed preparations for Ganesh idol immersions at Swarajyabhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty). He inspected arrangements for the immersion of both small and large Ganesh idols and reviewed the civic facilities put in place for devotees.

Inspections were also carried out on the viewing gallery set up for foreign tourists and ambassadors of various countries.

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