BMC Yet To Finalise Scientific Disposal Plan For Ganpati Idol Remains After Visarjan | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: As Ganeshotsav ends with the 12th and final visarjan day, the BMC is still uncertain over scientific disposal of remains of the immersed Ganpati idols. As per the Bombay High Court order, the BMC has to dispose the remains of immersed idols in an environmentally friendly way by following either of two suggested ways by the state-appointed expert committee — biological disintegration of PoP waste by disintegration by chemicals or calcination (wet and dry) process.

However, with the Ganeshotsav ending, the civic body is yet to finalise the scientific process for recycling/disposal. The corporation is yet to receive a response from a company at Wada (Palghar) with whom it was in talks for scientific processing, while the Expression of Interest floated by the BMC from interested companies ends only on September 29.

Idol remains stored temporarily

"Till the scientific processing is finalised, the immersion idol remains will be retrieved and transported to Mulund Dumping Ground plot, and stored along with 2,500 metric tonnes of retrieved remains of last year's Ganpati and Navratri festival. This year, so far, more than 1,835 metric tonnes of materials have been retrieved and transported by the BMC, and the remaining will be transported on Saturday after the final visarjan day," a senior officer from BMC Solid Waste Management Department said.

Following the HC directions, the BMC last year experimented with processing 10 metric tonnes of materials on a pilot basis and made benches and other usable items out of it. However, it proved infeasible and expensive, thereby forcing the civic body to rely on a private company for scientific processing.

Final immersion day preparations

The last day of Ganeshotsav sees the highest number of immersions, including major sarvajanik mandals’ idols like Lalbaugcha Raja and others. The immersion process will continue till Saturday wee hours. Once all immersions are concluded, the BMC at ward level will retrieve and transport the remains of the idols to the Mulund plot, and storage will continue until the scientific disposal/recycling procedure is finalised.

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Similar to last year, all idols below 6 feet in height are being immersed in artificial ponds installed across Mumbai, while idols above 6 feet in height (including PoP and clay) will be immersed in natural water bodies — rivers, lakes and sea.

Mumbai has 67 natural immersion sites, while the BMC has installed 358 artificial ponds across the city to boost environment-friendly immersions.

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