Late High Tide May Delay Mumbai Ganpati Immersion; Police Use GPS, AI Surveillance For Major Processions | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The late high tide is likely to delay the immersion of Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati idols, with several major Ganesh mandals expected to reach Girgaon Chowpatty during the evening hours. To monitor the movement of the major Ganpati processions, the Mumbai Police have installed GPS trackers on the trolleys carrying the idols of prominent mandals.

According to the tide schedule for Friday, the first low tide will be at 4.47 am, measuring 1.08 metres (3.54 ft), followed by the first high tide at 11.07 am, measuring 4.11 metres (13.48 ft). The second low tide is expected at 5.16 pm, measuring 0.97 metres (3.18 ft), while the second high tide will occur at 11.26 pm, measuring 4.01 metres (13.16 ft).

High tide may affect immersion timings

With high tide expected around 11.07 am and again at 11.26 pm, immersion activities taking place from afternoon through evening could be delayed. The police are making efforts to ensure that the processions of major Ganpati mandals reach Girgaon Chowpatty as early as possible.

Among the iconic idols, Parel’s Raja, Ganesh Galli’s Mumbai Cha Raja and Teju Kaya Mansion’s Raja in Lalbaug are expected to reach Girgaon Chowpatty around 6 pm to 7 pm for immersion. However, the timing of the high tide could affect the immersion schedule.

Security tightened at Girgaon Chowpatty

The Mumbai Police have also strengthened surveillance at Girgaon Chowpatty. Approximately 100 CCTV cameras and three drones, along with AI-based technology, are being deployed to monitor the massive crowds. According to a police officer, photographs of around 20,000 accused persons have been uploaded into the facial-recognition AI system.

The system will help police identify and track suspected offenders or anti-social elements who may attempt to take advantage of the crowds, while also helping authorities monitor the overall footfall at the immersion site.

Also Watch:

GPS trackers installed on idols

GPS tracking systems have also been installed on the idol trolleys of iconic mandals, including Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli’s Mumbai Cha Raja and Parel’s Raja. The system will allow police to track the exact location and movement of the processions and coordinate the immersion arrangements accordingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/