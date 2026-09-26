Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, Ajay Devgn Join Juhu Beach Clean-Up After Anant Chaturdashi | VIDEO

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, Ajay Devgn Join Juhu Beach Clean-Up After Anant Chaturdashi |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, along with her daughter Divija Fadnavis, participated in a massive clean-up drive at Mumbai's Juhu Beach on Saturday morning, a day after the city's grand Ganpati visarjan celebrations concluded.

Visuals from the drive showed Amruta Fadnavis joining volunteers in clearing waste from the beach following Friday's idol immersions. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also participated in the initiative.

A special cleanliness drive titled ‘See, Shore, Shine-2026 was organised by the Divyaj Foundation in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police. Students, volunteers and representatives of various organisations participated in the initiative.

Amruta Fadnavis stresses sustainable celebrations

Speaking during the drive, Divyaj Foundation founder Amruta Fadnavis stressed the need to celebrate festivals while remaining conscious of the environmental impact.

“It brings great happiness today that Mumbai's largest post-Ganpati Visarjan beach cleanup drive is taking place at Juhu Beach, and there is significant participation from children and volunteers, which will create awareness among people on how we should live our lives so that the environment remains sustainable while our culture also progresses alongside it,” she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis & social worker Amruta Fadnavis says, "Today, we have come to Juhu Beach for the “Sea Shore Shine” campaign, organized by the Divyaj Foundation in partnership with the BMC and Mumbai Police. As you can see, there is a significant… pic.twitter.com/peWMJ3k8KH — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Fadnavis said the participation of children and volunteers could help create greater awareness about environmental protection and responsible celebrations.

Ajay Devgn joins clean-up drive

Actor Ajay Devgn who joined the drive along with other volunteers in cleaning Juhu Beach, thanked the organisers for allowing him to participate.

Further speaking, Devgn described the campaign as a creative and necessary initiative and encouraged people to contribute towards keeping public spaces clean.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' beach clean-up drive organised by Divyaj Foundation, Actor Ajay Devgn says, "Because this is a creative initiative. I wanted to thank the whole team... so I want to be a part of it, and I am a part of it." pic.twitter.com/wJVJuZc8hG — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Several public representatives and officials also joined the initiative, including Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLAs Amit Satam and Ram Kadam. Even students from several schools, members of voluntary organisations and other volunteers also participated in large numbers.

BMC stresses protecting Mumbai's coastline

Moreover, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide highlighted the importance of making young people aware of the need to conserve natural resources and protect water bodies while celebrating the festivals.

“Mumbai's identity is closely connected to its coastline and the sea. Therefore, keeping the sea clean and protecting it is a collective responsibility,” Bhide said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Bhide says, "This beach-cleanup program has been organized through a collaboration between the Divyaj Foundation and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The primary objective is to… pic.twitter.com/siZtlBdd7p — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

“Today's programme is a symbolic effort to promote this awareness among all citizens of Mumbai, especially the youth. It is important that we understand the value of our natural resources and take collective steps to protect and preserve them for future generations,” she added.

Meanwhile, the clean-up drive was undertaken after Mumbai witnessed massive Ganpati immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, September 25, marking the culmination of the city's Ganeshotsav celebrations.