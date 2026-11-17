Mumbai: Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Receive Death Threats; Goldy Dhillon’s Social Media Post Sparks Concern

A social media threat attributed to gangster Goldy Dhillon has raised fresh concerns over the security of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan | X

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, have allegedly received death threats after gangster Goldy Dhillon issued a warning targeting the father-son duo through a social media post.

The threatening post has triggered concern in the entertainment industry, particularly as it surfaced shortly after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters from Mumbai in connection with a plot to attack Amitabh Bachchan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh. The arrests were made during an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to carry out a firing attack outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa. Earlier, threats had also been issued to blow up the actor’s residence.

Following the arrests, a social media post purportedly shared in the name of Goldy Dhillon claimed that the two accused had no connection with any other gang. The post also dismissed claims that the arrests had foiled any major conspiracy.

Social Media Post Issues Further Threats

In a further threat, the post claimed that around 200 of their associates were still active in Mumbai and ready to carry out attacks. The post also stated that those making remarks against the Sikh community would be considered enemies. It further threatened that even bulletproof security arrangements would not prevent the targeted individuals from being attacked.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Deep alias Deepak Singh from Mumbai and Vikas Thakur alias Vicky in connection with separate alleged shooting conspiracies.

According to the police, Vikas Thakur had been working with criminal networks and was allegedly involved in supplying illegal firearms, recruiting youngsters and conducting reconnaissance of targets for extortion-related attacks.

Police Probe Alleged Shooting Conspiracies

Investigators said Thakur was arrested before he could carry out a planned shooting at a Delhi-based businessman on the instructions of an absconding gangster based abroad. Information obtained during his interrogation led the police to Deepak Singh, who was allegedly hiding in Mumbai.

Deepak was also wanted in connection with the October 3, 2026, murder of Punjab-based Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. His alleged associate, Palwinder alias Kaka, had already been arrested by Punjab Police.

According to information released by the Delhi Police, Deepak had allegedly been assigned to target a prominent Bollywood actor in Mumbai over purported remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was reportedly instructed to remain in Mumbai until the plan could be executed.

Also Watch:

Authenticity Of Threat Post Under Verification

Meanwhile, the authenticity and origin of the latest social media post attributed to Goldy Dhillon are being verified. The claims made in the post have not been independently corroborated.

The Mumbai Police are expected to examine the threat and assess the security arrangements for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Further details are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/