Mumbai: Amit Fakkad Gawate appointed as NCB Zonal Director

Amit Fakkad Gawate, an IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, has been appointed as the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai.

He was heading the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as an additional charge.



Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) suspended two of its Mumbai zone officers, superintendent V V Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad, for alleged “dereliction of duty” in investigations conducted by them, officials said on Wednesday.

The two officers also investigated the cruise drugs case in which at least 20 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, were arrested in October in Mumbai. Singh was the investigating officer of the case and Prasad his deputy.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:31 AM IST