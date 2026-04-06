Mumbai: Amid Rising Mental Health Concerns, Maharashtra Govt Weighs Curbs On Children's Social Media Use | File Pic

Mumbai: In today’s world, smartphones have become almost inseparable from daily life. Children use them for education, communication, and entertainment, but this constant connectivity has raised concerns among parents, educators, and policymakers alike. Following Karnataka’s proposal to ban social media for children under 16, the Maharashtra government is exploring a more balanced approach, one that does not restrict access outright but encourages responsible use.

However, mental health professionals caution that the risks of unrestricted digital exposure cannot be ignored. Psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty stated, “The government should be banning social media for children. All over the world, it’s been proven that social media is harmful.

UNESCO has published a report on this… The US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, also published a document showing that social media use causes depression, anxiety, and even suicide among youth… one out of three countries has regulated social media either by law or by guidance.” Many parents admit that keeping children away from devices is an ongoing struggle. Online classes, gaming, and social networking have become part of daily routines, and strict limits often lead to tension at home.

Also Watch:

Read Also Who Is Akash More? Congress Candidate Set To Face Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Bypoll

Experts warn that a complete ban may push children towards secretive behaviour instead of teaching responsibility. However, Dr Shetty added, “Regulation never really works… Psychologically, social media affects children, causing depression, anxiety, and even suicide… So, this is about protecting children.” In contrast, educationists advocate a more balanced and guided approach.

Poonam Arora, Principal of Bombay Cambridge International School, explains, “Banning anything is not the solution… Rather than imposing a blanket ban, a balanced approach is more effective. With the right guidance and safeguards, we can prevent harm while allowing children to benefit from digital platforms.” Mario Fishery, Director of IT at ASB, said, “FOMO (fear of missing out) keeps students constantly connected… technology alone cannot solve what is ultimately a behavioural issue.”

Anubha Sahai, President of the India-Wide Parents Association, stated, “We oppose a complete ban… Digital literacy programs must be conducted for both parents and children.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/