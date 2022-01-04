Mumbai: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors also noticing spurt in viral infections

Along with the surge in covid-19 cases, Mumbai doctors are also noticing a spurt in viral infections among citizens over the last 10 days, especially those causing upper respiratory tract infection problems. During the first and second wave of covid-19, most of the patients had similar symptoms of viral flu and corona, but now each patient has to mandatory undergo RT-PCR or CRP tests. Doctors said daily 15-20 patients are visiting them of which at least 9-8 are turning to be covid positive after conducting RT-PCR which means every second person is contracting covid-19. Health experts attributed this to the changing pattern of infection attacking the respiratory tract. During the first and second wave, virus used to attack the lower respiratory tract, but now the upper respiratory tract is being infected due to which the spread of virus increases if the covid protocol is not followed.

Dr Mala Kaneria, Consultant department of Infectious Diseases at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre said with the onset of winters, there is a spate of viral fevers, which have now coincided with the COVID pandemic. Both viral fevers caused by the flu virus and COVID 19 caused by SARSCOV2, have predominantly upper respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, headache, cough, body aches and fever.

“The Delta variant and its derivatives, in addition, caused lower respiratory symptoms and anosmia. However, the new variant Omicron, causes symptoms similar to the common cold or the flu virus, which are mainly upper respiratory. Clinically, it is difficult to distinguish between viral fever due to other viruses (including H1N1, flu virus, etc) and COVID 19. Unfortunately, even the RT PCR test which is the gold standard for the diagnosis of COVID 19, may be false negative, thus precluding necessary isolation and quarantine,” said Dr Kaneria. However, the treatment for both viral fevers and mild COVID 19 in non vulnerable patients is symptomatic. In addition, COVID appropriate behaviour (masking, hand hygiene and avoiding closed crowded places) can prevent both.

The outpatient departments (OPD) of the four major civic hospitals -- King Edward Memorial (KEM), Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, Dr RN Cooper Municipal General and BYL Nair Hospitals -- have reported a 50-60 per cent rise in viral infection cases.

“In the past few days, the number of patients visiting our OPDs has increased owing to the change in the weather. Most of them are children and senior citizens and many are complaining about allergies and viral fever,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, medical director of the four hospitals.

Health experts said that the virus thrives in a fluctuating temperature due to which cases have increased. “We are getting at least ten patients everyday in the hospital’s out-patient department with respiratory problems due to which we are asking them to undergo RT-PCR test. Not everyone requires hospitalisation but in a situation where there is high fever, usually above 100 degrees, patients seek admission and require intravenous antibiotics,” said a doctor from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital.

Most patients, both adults and paediatricians, undergo an RT-PCR test to rule out Covid-19 before being treated for symptoms such as fever, cough and cold. Due to the Covid-induced lockdown last year, there was a lull in non-Covid ailments. But with the surge of the third wave, doctors have noticed a trend of rising fever cases.

“While COVID cases in Mumbai are increasing with the higher test positivity rate (TPR), we are seeing more adults with fever and cough, leading to breathing problems because of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which generally affects children. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms testing negative are now checked for RSV,” said a doctor.

Dr Vikrant Shah, Infectious Disease expert said the current pattern of viral fever is completely different as it is directly affecting the upper respiratory tract due to which most of the patients with viral fever turn out to be covid positive after RT-PCR tests. Moreover they have a higher tendency of spreading the virus to others.

“Citizens need to take more precaution as now viral fever and covid is going hand-in-hand due to which it is difficult to differentiate as it contains the high viral load which can spread faster to the community. For which citizens need to adhere to covid norms and should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:15 PM IST