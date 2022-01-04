Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar-starrer 'Prithviraj' release date postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases?

The makers of the much-awaited period drama 'Prithviraj', based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, have reportedly postponed the release date due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The film was supposed to release on January 21, 2022.

According to an earlier report by The Free Press Journal, YRF did not put out the trailer by the end of December, putting a question mark on the release date.

Meanwhile, as per Bollywood Hungama, the film’s release date has been pushed ahead keeping film business in mind. Needless to say, it will serve as a crowd-puller whenever showcased on the big screen.

In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar is playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

Back in November 2021, Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film, saluting the daredevilry of the braveheart.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the grand epic battles fought by Prithviraj Chauhan, and the grit and courage he displayed. It also unveiled the historical characters played by actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed the award-winning film 'Pinjar' and the television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life of the most influential political strategist of India.

