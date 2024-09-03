 Mumbai: Amid Political Controversies, Matunga’s 3rd Graders Shine With ‘Janata Raja’ Play Celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
144 students of Shishuvan School, Matunga created a new history by presenting grand play ‘Janata Raja’, based on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The play written by Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was staged on Thursday at the school auditorium.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Shishuvan School, Matunga | FPJ

Mumbai: As the political parties and their leaders are busy playing the politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that too for the electoral gains, 3rd  standard students from a Matunga school have demonstrated what they have achieved from the lessons and thoughts of the great warrior.

On the one hand, a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has collapsed in Malvan, creating the waves of anger across the state, at the same time on the other hand 144 students of Shishuvan School, Matunga created a new history by presenting grand play ‘Janata Raja’, based on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The play written by Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was staged on Thursday at the school auditorium.

Principal Prachi Randive and Head of the Department Vaishali Sanghvi, under the guidance of director Mandar Gokhale worked very hard to make this play a grand show. The students created scenes of the Shivaji Maharaj era. One of them was the coronation event. With the slogans 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai', 'Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji ', The entire atmosphere in the auditorium was charged.

Raju Desai, who has visited Raigad five hundred times to convey the true history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the chief guest of the event. While speaking to ‘The Perfect Voice’, Desai said, “After looking at the presentation by the kids I was dumbstruck. For some time I was in tears. What these small kids did on the stage was out of the imagination and simply fabulous. The students have shown what are the true teachings of Shivaji Maharaj,”.

“What is going around in Maharashtra in the name of the great king is irritating and disgusting. The conditions of various forts of Maharaj are deteriorating. The government should first look at these historic monuments. What is necessary is the repairing and restoration of these forts. So the people can visit the forts and see the legacy and teaching of Maharaj,” he added further.

The school makes constant efforts to make the children know the identity and the history of Maharashtra. It would not be wrong to say that other schools in the state should follow the example of Shishuvan, he pointed out.

While speaking at the occasion, senior political analyst Yogesh Vasant Trivedi said, “the atmosphere is being vitiated by creating Marathi-Gujarati scuffle by some vested interest. Against this backdrop the experiment to stage and present a Marathi drama by Gujarati students is commendable. I congratulate all the students who have participated in the play”.

“The Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar should visit this school and look at the efforts made by students and their teachers. A message can be spread across the state about the hard work done by the 3rd standard student,” he added further.        

Trustees Zaverchand Gala, and senior social activists Shri Shyam Kadam, Sunil Dammewal were also present at the occasion.

