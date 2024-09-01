 'Maharashtra's Soul Has Been Insulted,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Attacking Mahayuti Govt Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue
'Maharashtra's Soul Has Been Insulted,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Attacking Mahayuti Govt Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It had been unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were held in Sindhudurg for the first time.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Mumbai: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi's protested in Mumbai on Sunday against the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that Maharashtra's soul has been insulted and the people will never forget those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Addressing the protest rally, Thackeray also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that wherever he lays his hand, truth gets destroyed.

"There is no excuse for this mistake. Shivaji Maharaj and Gateway of India is the gateway of our country. This anti-Shiva government is sitting in an unconstitutional manner. The Prime Minister of the country came four days ago. He apologized. Even while apologizing, he did not have anything on his face," he said.

"Did you apologize for putting up the Maharaja's statue to cover up the corruption? This is Modi's guarantee, wherever he lays his hands, truth will be destroyed. Maharashtra's soul has been insulted, Maharashtra's religion has been insulted. Maharashtra will never forgive those who insult Shivaji," he added.

PM Modi On Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Sindhudurg

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he bowed his head and apologised to the people of Maharashtra who were hurt by the collapse of the Shivaji statue at Sindhudurg.

While addressing a gathering at Malvan in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, the Prime Minister also criticised the opposition for not being apologetic as he extended his apologies for the incident.

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On The Incident

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that the Aghadi would not sit quietly when such a big incident had happened and that the BJP has gone mad for holding a counter-protest against them.

The BJP is also holding a counter-protest in Dadar area of Mumbai against the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavais said on Sunday that the Aghadi's agitation is completely political and MVA or Congress, never respected Chhatrapati Shivaji.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It had been unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were held in Sindhudurg for the first time.

