 'This Is Government Of Worthless Traitors': Sanjay Raut Demands CM Eknath Shinde's Resignation Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue
'This Is Government Of Worthless Traitors': Sanjay Raut Demands CM Eknath Shinde's Resignation Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue

The state government is under fire from the opposition after a newly erected 5-foot statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on Monday at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra's coalition government, led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Malvan, Sindhudurg.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating, "This is a government of worthless traitors; they made Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, and it has broken. It was not made with good intentions but with political motives. I demand the Chief Minister's resignation first, as you have mocked Maharashtra's sentiments..."

Labeling the charges of allegations against CM Shinde, Raut said, "The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, built by contractors associated with the Chief Minister, has broken at Pratapgad Fort, causing significant embarrassment for Maharashtra."

"Despite claims that strong winds caused the damage, similar statues remain intact. The destruction of this statue in just eight months reflects serious corruption, and the issue is being taken very seriously," he added.

Earlier today, Minister Deepak Kesarkar visited the statue site. After inspecting of site he said, "It was an accident. The Navy erected this statue and PM Modi was about to come here, so it was done swiftly at that time and everyone praised it."

Seeing the incident of collapse as an opportunity, he said, "If a similar, very tall statue is built here, it will be an attraction for the entire country. Tourists come to Malvan, so if this is deliberated upon and built like the Statue of Liberty, it will be a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

