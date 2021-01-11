Mumbai: Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Chembur

Mumbai: Amid the bird flu scare, as many as 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday, said police. The samples of dead crows have been sent for examination.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.

The department has issued advisories to the affected States so as to avoid further spread of disease. So far, the disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.