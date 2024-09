Film Producer Vikram Khakhar (L) & Actor Deepak Tijori (R) | X & File Pic

Mumbai: The Amboli police have registered a cheating case against film producer Vikram Khakhar for allegedly defrauding actor Deepak Tijori of Rs 17.40 lakh under the pretense of producing his film in London.

According to the FIR, Khakhar assured Tijori that he would produce his film titled ‘Tipppsy’ and accepted the money. However, he failed to initiate the film’s production and did not return the funds, leading Tijori to file a complaint.