Mumbai: Alumni Support Helps KEM Hospital Launch Advanced NICU, Expands Capacity To 63 Beds

KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai, May 4: A state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has been launched at KEM Hospital by the BMC with support from former students. Funded by donations from around 50 alumni, the new NICU has expanded the hospital’s capacity and facilities. Earlier, the department had 42 beds; now, 21 additional beds have been added, increasing the total capacity to 63.

Enhanced care for critically ill newborns

This new facility will ensure immediate and safe treatment for critically ill newborns. It is especially important for extremely low birth weight babies (500–600 grams).

The hospital administration has set up the NICU close to the maternity department, reducing the risk involved in transporting newborns from one location to another.

Additionally, the concept of a “Mother-Newborn Care Unit” is being introduced, where both mother and baby can stay together during treatment. This is expected to improve the infant’s health and also provide emotional support to the mother.

Increased capacity and future plans

KEM Hospital conducts around 5,000 to 6,000 deliveries every year, out of which nearly one-fourth of the newborns require NICU care. In this context, the expanded facility is considered highly significant for the hospital.

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A senior doctor from the hospital stated that this expansion was made possible with the support of alumni and will help provide better and timely treatment to critically ill newborns.

Additionally, with the support of the Rotary Club, the process of establishing a modern milk bank is underway, which is expected to become operational in the coming months.

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