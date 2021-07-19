Mumbai: Allow sacrifice at Deonar abattoir for Bakri Eid, plea in Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Concerned over the health issue arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and approaching Bakri Eid, a petition has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking that the Deonar abattoir be made available for sacrifice in order to avoid ad hoc arrangements by individuals.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni will hear the public interest litigation (PIL) on July 20.

The PIL has been filed by All India Jamiatul Quresh, a registered organisation, through its Vic e President Imran Babu Qureshi seeking that the state government be directed to make Deonar Abattoir in Govandi available for sacrifice of water buffaloes on the occasion of Bakri Eid which is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 23.

On July 2, a notification was issued by the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, permitting online / telephone purchase of all type of cattle for the purpose of sacrifice. However, the notification did not specify any place where the sacrifices could be done.

The organisation wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary on July 15 requesting that people be allowed to make sacrifices at the Deonar abattoir. However, he did not receive any reply.

Hence, the petition was filed seeking HC’s direction to the state government.

According to the petition, Bakri Eid is scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 23 this year. “So far as Muslim Community in Mumbai and its suburban districts are concerned, due to the dense population and cosmopolitan city, it is not possible to make adhoc arrangements and the best way forward is to conduct Sacrifice/Slaughtering at Deonar Abattoir,” reads the petition.

It further adds that the Deonar Abattoir is used for slaughtering goats and Water Buffaloes every day for daily consumption by the citizens. However in the present COVID-19 situation the Respondents have not issued any office order for allowing sacrificing water buffaloes on the occasion of Bakra Eid.

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and concerned health issues, the petition reads, “… And is therefore seeking appropriate directions to carry out Sacrificing of Water Buffaloes in an organized manner and that the guideline must be issued by the Respondent/s in order to maintain social distance.”