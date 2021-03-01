Mumbai: Residents seek action against traders flouting corona norms at Deonar goat market

As the BMC scaling up COVID safety protocols in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, residents of Deonar have appealed to the civic body to take action against traders coming to the Deonar goat market for flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

The administration of the abattoir, however, said that they have been penalised those entering the market without a facemask.

Residents have alleged that many traders who have been visiting the goat market are hardly seen wearing masks, also social distancing is not seen many a time.

"We have seen people going in and out of the slaughterhouse without a mask. They have put up posters on COVID awareness. However, none is followed by the traders, it seems. The BMC need to take stern action against such people," said Rafiq Shaikh, a resident of Deonar.

The Deonar goat market is Asia's biggest market for goat trading.

According to Yogesh Shetye, BMC official and general manger of Deonar Abattoir, the civic body has also restricted the time limit for the slaughterhouse's functioning.

"The goat market is open only on two days on Tuesday and Saturday. It was made mandatory for the butchers to keep the livestock in the abattoir for at least 24 hours and it should undergo fitness certification before slaughter. These changes were made when we decided to reopen it on July 3, 2020," he said.

Shetye further said, "We understand the concern of the residents, however, we have started penalising people for flouting covid norms. Marshals have been assigned, also we have security guards who keep a close vigil. Besides we have offered RTPCR tests for all those who visit the abattoir."