Mumbai All-Religion Meet Resolves To Celebrate September 11 As 'Day Of Tolerance'

Mumbai: Speakers at an inter-religious dialogue in Mumbai last week pledged their commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and collaboration among all religious communities, guided by compassion, service, and peaceful coexistence. The delegates resolved to celebrate September 11, when Swami Vivekananda addressed the World’s Parliament of Religions in 1893, as the 'Day of Tolerance'.

They said this at the Inter-Religious Solidarity Council organised by the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, and the Institute of Indian Culture on July 20. Scholars from the Hindu, Islam, Christian, Bahai, Zoroastrian, and Jain faiths were joined by rationalist thinkers who shared insights from their theological and philosophical perspectives.

Speakers agreed that universal values of oneness, acceptance of diverse paths and traditions, inclusion, and non-discrimination underscored all religions. Swami Dayadhipanandaji of the Ramakrishna Mission said bliss is achieved by satchitanand or true consciousness arrived by tyag (sacrifice) and seva (service to the needy). "Ramakrishna Mission is a living example of the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and Shri Krishna and serves all members of society equally without discrimination," he said.

Dialogue can achieve peace and minimise misunderstandings between groups, the delegates said. Swami Devendra Brahamachariji, a Lord Mahavir motivational speaker and social reformer, said that anekantwad (multiple approaches to the truth), syadvad (all judgments are conditional, holding good only in certain conditions, circumstances, or senses), and non-violence were important ideas in this context. Another delegate, academician Ranu Jain explained that Jainism has not imposed a social code of conduct, helping its members to integrate meaningfully in a multicultural society.

Sadguru Yogiraj Dr Mangesh Da, founder of Sadguru Mangesh Da Kriya Yoga Foundation, pointed out that religious diversity is not a barrier as God and nature do not discriminate and serve all. He cited the example of Swami Vivekananda who underlined this oneness in his speech at Chicago.

"Hindu religion follows the concept of ‘athithi devo bhava’ (stranger or guest is God) and thus opens its arms to members of all religions," he added. Swami Jahnudvipa Nitai Hari, Vice-President of ISKCON temple, said that the Hindu religion looks at all humans as atma of one Paramatma.

Dr. Nikhat Noumaan, visiting faculty at the University of Mumbai, explained that the Holy Quran and Sunnah, or practices of

Prophet Mohammed acknowledged the diversity of the human race in the form of tribes, religions, and nations. Speaking about this aspect of Islam, Salim Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami said the religion places no compulsion on religious matters. Masarrat Ahmed, President of the Ahmadiyya community in Mumbai, said that Prophet Mohammed's 'Charter of Medina' guaranteed religious freedom to everyone.

Father S M Michael, a Roman Catholic priest, pointed out that people are all created in the likeness and image of God. Sister Sagaya Mary said that differences make us appreciate divineness, creating a symphony of faith. Baha'i Seema Indorewala said the faith's founder Baha’u’llah emphasised that there is unity, oneness, and harmony in all religions. Firdaus Pavri pointed out that in the Zoroastrian religion, the key message is ‘good thoughts, good words and good deeds’ - ideas that have guided Parsis to integrate into Indian society. Karl Sahukar spoke about Zoroastrian King Cyrus' 'cylinder of human rights' which has guided society for centuries.