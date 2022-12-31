Mumbai: All-night open double decker sojourn on New Year's eve by BEST | Representative

Mumbai: Looking for unique ways to celebrate new year’s eve? Consider enjoying the city’s cool breeze in the BEST’s open double decker bus. The bus has already become a tourist attraction and operates 25 trips every day from Monday to Friday, and 40 trips on Saturday and Sunday.

On December 31st night, it will operate the entire night for revellers looking for some quiet time through south Mumbai’s iconic spots.

The bus route

The bus starts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sangrahalaya and operates till midnight on weekdays. On weekends, it’s available from 9 am to midnight. For new year’s eve, it will be available till the morning of January 1, 2023.

BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said, “We want Mumbaikars to enjoy the rich heritage of the city in a unique style this new year’s eve.”

Apart from its heritage service, BEST will also operate 50 additional bus services covering Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches.