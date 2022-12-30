Mumbai: AAP warns of city-wide sign campaign over BEST security deposits decision

AAP |

Mumbai: The BEST’s demand for security deposits from its electricity consumers has run into a controversy after the Congress party and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have opposed it. AAP has even threatened to launch a signature campaign against BEST if the Undertaking doesn’t roll back its decision.

Congress' warning to BEST

BEST has around 10,80,000 electricity consumers in the island city. In a recent circular, it had demanded two months’ tariff in advance as security deposit. Former Opposition leader in the BMC Ravi Raja has warned that Congress will come on the roads and agitate for the benefit of consumers. Meanwhile, AAP volunteers surrounded the BEST office on Wednesday.

AAP Mumbai chief on BEST's decision

President of AAP’s Mumbai unit, Preeti Sharma Menon said, “Collecting a security deposit from consumers makes no sense as BEST is the only electricity supplier in many areas and customers are bound to pay. Consumers here have been paying their bills regularly for 10-15 years. Instead of rewarding their loyalty, BEST is punishing them. It’s not a democratic but a bureaucratic decision as BEST is in the hands of the BMC.”

She further said, “Is Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis collecting election funds for the BJP by duping electricity consumers in the name of an additional security deposit? This is simply unacceptable. The decision should be immediately withdrawn or else AAP will launch a Mumbai-wide signature campaign,” said Ms Menon.