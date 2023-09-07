Mumbai: All Eyes On Kalyan Yard Modelling For New Local Train Stations

FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has accelerated the work of Kalyan station yard remodelling to segregate local and long-distance trains, which currently use the same platforms. CR general manager Naresh Lalwani and divisional railway manager Rajnish Kumar Goyal visited the site on Wednesday to review the project’s progress. A CR official later said that the remodelling will help improve punctuality and aid in crowd management.

Kalyan station is a critical junction handling nearly 750 trains every day. It’s a convergence point for trains from both the northeast and southeast. Currently, its layout causes crossovers and joint usage, impacting the punctuality of suburban trains. The remodelling will provide separate platforms for local trains.

The project includes construction of four new platforms, foot overbridges and an elevated deck at an estimated cost of ₹866 crore. | FPJ

Project costs a whopping ₹866 crore

Officials said that the project includes construction of four new platforms, foot overbridges and an elevated deck at an estimated cost of ₹866 crore. As part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A, it will be executed by CR in multiple phases.

Officials said that contracts have been awarded for various aspects of the project, including earthwork, minor bridges, miscellaneous civil works and the relocation of affected service buildings and quarters. Notably, nearly 50% of earthwork is already completed, and construction of service buildings is well underway. The dismantling of the old track of goods’ yard is progressing, with about 90% already complete.

Central Railway officials | FPJ

However, the timeline would depend on various factors as the sizable project needs to cause minimal disruptions in services.

