Mumbai: Alert! Runways closed at Mumbai airport

Both the runways at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be non-operational for around six hours on May 10 due to maintenance work.

While the flight services will be affected, the airport itself and its facilities will be accessible and operational.

As per the note released by the CSMIA, "As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance & repair work.

The closure will be from 1100hrs to 1700hrs and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 1700hrs. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airline on their scheduled flights for May 10."

The airport has two operating terminals spread over a total land area of 750 hectares and handles about 950 aircraft movements per day. It handled a record 1,007 aircraft movements on 9 December 2018, higher than its earlier record of 1,003 flight movements in a day in June 2018.

It handled a record 51 movements in one hour on 16 September 2014. Along with IGI Delhi, it was adjudged the "World's Best Airport" at Airport Service Quality Awards 2017 in the highest category of airports handling more than 40 million passengers annually by Airports Council International.

It has also won the "Best Airport in India and Central Asia" award at the Skytrax 2016 World Airport Awards. It is one of the three airports in India to have implemented Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) to ensure timely takeoffs and landings. In financial year 2020, the Mumbai Airport handled 45.87 million passengers, only second to IGI's 67.3 million in India.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:31 PM IST