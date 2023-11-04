Mumbai Alert: BMC Starts Repair Work on Powai Reservoir, Low Water Pressure in Select Areas

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Initiates Repair Work on Powai Reservoir, Check Areas to Experience Low Water Pressure | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will commence repair work on the Powai reservoir from November 6. The repairs will be carried out in phases and are expected to take 13 months (excluding monsoon) to complete.

Consequently, some areas in Kurla West will experience low water pressure during this period. Areas in Andheri East - Baman Pada, Marwa Estate, Ashok Tower, Udya Nagar, Sakinaka, Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road - Tilak Nagar, Kurla - Andheri Road - Jarimari, Vijay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Satya Nagar will receive water between 6 am to 2 pm with low pressure, as stated by the BMC.

