Maharashtra: Plea Seeks Fair Distribution Of Water For Nashik And Ahmednagar Residents

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed seeking fair distribution of water for residents of Maharashtra's Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, which rely on water from the upstream dam groups of Mula, Pravara, Gangapur, Godavari Darna, and Palkhed on the Godavari River.

The PIL filed by Late Rajabhau Tugar Sahakari Upsa Sinchan Sanstha Maryadit, a co-operative society which works in the field of promoting irrigation, has sought quashing of the order issued by the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) on October 30. The order mandates the release of 8.603 thousand million cubic feet of water from five upstream dam groups to the Jayakwadi dam. This dam provides water to areas around the drought-prone Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the Marathwada region.

The PIL contends: “If water is released as per the impugned order, then the districts of Nashik and Ahmednagar will certainly face grave water shortage even for drinking purposes.”

GMIDC issues water release order without committee's report

On July 26 this year, a Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the state’s Water Resources Department forming a committee to reassess water distribution requirements and prepare appropriate directive principles. Without waiting for the committee report, the GMIDC issued its water release order in the meantime in October.

“In the absence of the report from such a committee, the recommendations by the impugned order dated 30 October 2023 have been made which are contrary to law,” the PIL states.

Further, the upstream group of dams received only 52% of the average rainfall this year, leading to a considerable reduction in the water level in the region's wells. This aspect, according to the petitioner, needed to be considered while deciding on the distribution of water to the Jayakwadi Dam, the plea highlights.

On September 19, 2014, a committee was formed Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) pursuant to HC directive to formulate a scheme in respect of equitable distribution of water. It also specified that the said guiding principles be reviewed each year and a report thereon be made to MWRRA. The PIL contends that the same has not been done in the case at hand.

The State Government has failed to comply with the statutory requirement and also its statutory duty of calling for a Committee Report and acting only in accordance with the Committee Report, the plea alleges.

