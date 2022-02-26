Mumbai: Alcoholic gets life term for killing wife over suspicion

A sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly stabbing his wife leading to her death shortly after in 2017.

As per the complaint lodged by the man’s son-in-law who lived adjacent to the couple in Khar Danda, the couple had frequent quarrels after man Akhtar Khan would return home inebriated. The man would suspect his wife Fathima of having relations with their neighbour and physically assault her regularly. Khan had stabbed her on the chest, abdomen and thighs. She was declared dead at hospital where she was taken by her son-in-law in an auto.

During the trial however, the son-in-law as well as two daughters of Khan, had not supported the prosecution case. Prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said the auto driver who had taken Fathima to the hospital along with her son-in-law, had testified as a witness. The driver had told the court that he had heard her disclose that her husband had assaulted her over suspicion over her character and then fled. This was considered by the court as an oral dying declaration by the victim. Though the police were unable to trace the auto, the frightened auto driver had himself approached the police a few days after the incident and narrated what he had heard.

Khan’s advocate had sought leniency for him as he had two unmarried children. The court stated in its judgment pronounced on Feb 15, that Khan had not thought about this while committing the murder and had chosen vital body parts while giving blows. It pointed out that the evidence of the medical officers shows that these were forceful blows. “The intention of the accused is very well clear,” it said, referring to the blows. It also pointed out that it was not the case of a single blow, but multiple and that the deceased was lying in a pool of blood. “By seeing the pool of blood, the accused has not shown any remorse, on the contrary he ran away from the spot. After she was taken to the hospital, he did not care to follow her and meet. He has not taken care to see whether she is alive or dead,” it stated while sentencing him to life in prison.

