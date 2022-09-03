e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Al-Qaeda operative arrested by West Bengal STF from Bandra

Based on information obtained during interrogation of the arrested extremist in Kolkata last week, the STF team with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) tracked down an Al Qaeda operative identified as Saddam Hussein hiding in Mumbai.

Saturday, September 03, 2022
Mumbai: Al-Qaeda operative arrested by West Bengal STF from Bandra | FPJ

An Al Qaeda operative was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal from Bandra Nirmal Nagar while his accomplice was simultaneously nabbed from Diamond Harbour in South Parganas, West Bengal.

Based on information obtained during interrogation of the arrested extremist in Kolkata last week, the STF team with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) tracked down an Al Qaeda operative identified as Saddam Hussein hiding in Mumbai.

The STF team tracked down the location of Saddam Hossain to Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, while his associate, Samir Hussein Shaikh, was tracked to the Diamond Harbour area.

Saddam's movements were being tracked, and a team was keeping an eye on him with the assistance of Maharashtra ATS.

Samir Hossain (30) hails from Bengal’s Deulpota village, and Saddam Hossain (34) is a resident of Abdulpur in West Bengal, hiding in Mumbai.

The STF produced the arrested Samir Hussain in Diamond Harbor Court on Saturday for custody, while the Al Qaeda terrorist arrested from Mumbai was taken to Kolkata on transit remand on charges of regular contacts with banned jihadi terrorist organisations and highly radicalised covert activities.

