Mumbai: Akurli and Eksar become first all-women managed Metro stations

Creating history in the Maharashtra region, Akurli on Mumbai Metro line 2A and Eksar on line 7 have become the first all-women managed Metro stations. The initiative was taken up by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) to empower women on the occasion of Women's Day.

76 all women employees to manage operations at two stations

The operations at Akurli and Eksar stations – from the station manager's post to the security staff – will be managed by a team of 76 all-women employees. “This initiative aims to recognise and celebrate the contributions of women in the transportation industry and promote gender diversity and inclusivity at the workplace and in the transportation sector,” an official said, adding that the all-female staff at the two stations will be deployed for three shifts.

27% representation of women in MMMOCL

Women have a 27% representation in MMMOCL, which comes to 958 female employees. They work in the streams of maintenance, human resources, finance and administrative departments, including outsourced staff.