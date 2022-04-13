Mumbai: Ajit Pawar, Rajesh Tope visit minister Dhananjay Munde at Breach Candy hospital after he suffers minor stroke

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Breach Candy Hospital to meet Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, who was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a minor stroke on Tuesday.

Tope took to his Twitter to share an update on Munde's health condition and said that he was stable. "Dhananjay Munde's condition is stable and there is no reason to worry. Work stress and travel affected him. I visited him late last night and had a detailed discussion with the doctors", Tope tweeted.

The NCP leader, was at an official meeting when he complained about sickness. He is said to be not critical now.



“He did his work as per routine during the day. In the evening, when he was at his personal residence here, he felt uneasy. He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital,” a report quoting sources said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:25 AM IST