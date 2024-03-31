Mumbai Airport's T1 To Be Razed After NMIA Starts Operations In 2025; Netizens In Splits Over Travel Experience

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 (L), Navi Navi Mumbai Airport (R) |

Mumbai: Adani Group recently revealed plans to demolish Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 (T1) next year, following safety concerns once the Navi Mumbai airport commences operations in March 2025. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports, shared insights with the Times Of India, stating that a new terminal will replace T1 approximately three years after construction begins. Additionally, Adani Group intends to connect T2 and the proposed new T1 through an underground tunnel to facilitate passenger movement.

Netizens In Splits On T1's Demolition Plans

Since the announcement of the major revamp of the Mumbai airport, the internet is flooded with reactions from flyers who have had both good and bad experiences while travelling through Terminal 1.

"Thank god they're gonna bulldoze this terminal and make a new one. Sala airport kam bus stand zyada lagta hai," said an X user while posting a picture of the T1 in his post.

Thank god they're gonna bulldoze this terminal and make a new one. Sala airport kam bus stand zyada lagta hai. pic.twitter.com/YxpGgCNhq2 — Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) March 29, 2024

Many users reacted to his post with similar reactions, while some posted contradictory comments preferring the T1 over T2 for their air travel. Some also stated that T1 is more convenient than T2 in terms of accessibility and commute to various parts of the city.

Here are some reactions from netizens on the demolition plans of T1:

I was standing at that exact spot in August and thinking this of a railway station — Atharva Deosthale (@athudeosthale) March 29, 2024

Bhai, when was the last time it was so less crowded. It's one of the worst terminals I have ever been to (from entry till boarding) — Puneet Jain (@puneetsays) March 29, 2024

I thought, no airport would be worse than Visakhapatnam airport.



But, at least it does not have a platform and then stairs to climb on. — crumbled_cookies (@nandumarrapu) March 29, 2024

Lacks glamour. But miles ahead in terms of pax convenience. Landing to Cab stand is max 5 mins at T1.

At T2, it’s 15 mins to come out, 10 mins to get lift to Cab stand level, 5 mins to reach the cab lounge, then 15 mins for cab to reach you despite being only 100 m away. — Sibiraj Nair (@SibirajNair) March 29, 2024

I prefer this BOM T1 over T2 anyday. What a breeze T1 is. :-) — FAISAL Farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) March 29, 2024

T1 Mumbai is the most convenient airport in India if not the world



It goes well with the Mumbai vibe of getting things done fast



Literally < 5 minutes from taxi to security — Arjun A Zacharia (@zacropolis) March 29, 2024

Honestly, have always liked the T1. In & out in a matter of mins. No mazes or miles of walking. No commercialization. Perfect example of a domestic port. Efficiency over glitz, any day. — Shekhar Panse (@PanseShekhar) March 29, 2024

Why Is T1 Planned To Be Demolished?

T1 faces structural and safety challenges, prompting collaboration with airlines to develop its successor. The timing of T1's reconstruction aligns with the operational commencement of the Navi Mumbai airport to minimize disruptions to passenger capacity. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports also emphasized the strategic coordination, ensuring a seamless transition of flyer capacity to Navi Mumbai once it becomes operational.

T2 To Face Additional Load After T1's Demolition

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport currently accommodates around 5.1 Crore passengers annually, with T2 servicing approximately 4 Crore passengers and T1 managing the remainder. Adani Airports plans to augment T2's capacity to 4.4 Crore passengers to offset the loss of T1. Initially, Navi Mumbai Airport will cater to 2 Crore passengers, sharing the load previously handled by T1 between T2 and the new airport.

Regarding the new T1, specifics such as cost, capacity and design are under deliberation. Mumbai airport comprises two terminals: T1 and T2. T1, comprising T1A, B, and C buildings erected over five decades, faces structural issues, particularly T1B, built in 1965. Prior to Adani Group's acquisition of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, the former operator, GVK-operated MIAL, had outlined plans for T1B's three-phased reconstruction.