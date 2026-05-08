Mumbai Airport’s Old Carpet Gets Modern Makeover With Simpler, More Welcoming Peacock-Inspired Design - WATCH VIDEO | Sahil P

Mumbai: Mumbai airport’s old carpet is gradually being replaced with a calmer and more visually appealing flooring design aimed at improving the arrival experience for passengers entering the airport.

According to a post shared on X by user 'Sahil P', the old flooring, described as the “bane of arriving passengers,” is now undergoing a major transformation. The redesign process began around two years ago, with the new flooring concept drawing inspiration from Terminal 2’s signature peacock feather motif. In the initial stage, designers experimented with full-scale prints featuring large peacock feathers placed one after another across the space.

A bane of arriving passengers at Mumbai airport T2.

The infamous carpet flooring is now being replaced section by section

📹abmmumbai pic.twitter.com/BKjJXdfnEc — Sahil P (@Sahilinfra2) May 8, 2026

The design was also tried and tested to understand how it would feel in the actual passenger environment, as seen in the video shared in the post. During the development stage, several materials were explored before the final choice was made.

Epoxy Terrazzo was eventually selected for its durability, aesthetic appeal and suitability for a high-footfall space like the airport. Following this, a full-scale mock-up was tested offsite to study how the design would appear in a real setting.

Over time, the pattern evolved into a comparatively simpler design, while multiple colour chips and shades were tested before the final combination was selected. The final design is more spaced out and lighter in appearance, with a white-toned finish aimed at making arriving passengers feel calm and welcomed.

The transformation has already started drawing attention from passengers, with many reportedly responding positively to the updated look and style. The replacement work is currently being carried out in phases, with the carpet being changed bit by bit across the airport premises.

The phased process is also due to the nature of Terrazzo, which takes time to cast and cure before it is ready for use.

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