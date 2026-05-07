Mumbai Airport Update: CSMIA Completes Critical Pre-Monsoon Maintenance; Operations Resume After 6-Hour Shutdown

Technical teams carry out runway inspections and maintenance work at Mumbai’s CSMIA ahead of the monsoon season | File Photo

Mumbai, May 7: The world's busiest single-runway airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), concluded its annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance programme, restoring full flight operations at 5 pm on Thursday.

The meticulously planned six-hour window saw India’s second-busiest aviation hub undergo a massive engineering health check to ensure the airfield remains resilient against the impending Mumbai rains.

The closure, which began at 11 am, affected both the primary runway (09/27), stretching 3,448 metres, and the secondary runway (14/32) at 2,871 metres. Both strips became fully operational at 5 pm, providing a vital sigh of relief for an airport that manages upwards of 950 air traffic movements (ATMs) daily.

For a single-runway operation of this scale, the maintenance window is less of a break and more of a high-speed logistical sprint. Technical teams deployed across the vast airside focused on monsoon-proofing the infrastructure to prevent hydroplaning and electrical failures during heavy downpours.

#MumbaiAirport has successfully completed its annual runway maintenance, strengthening resilience ahead of the monsoon season.



Both Runway 09/27 and Runway 14/32 are now fully operational following a thorough six-hour inspection.



The maintenance covered key areas such as… pic.twitter.com/S9t5MWArnK — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) May 7, 2026

Runway safety and drainage systems upgraded

The most critical aspect of the maintenance work was to ensure pavement health and remove rubber from the tarmac. This consisted of clearing layers of accumulated tyre rubber to restore necessary friction levels for aircraft braking.

A comprehensive audit of airfield ground lighting (AGL) systems, including the inspection of over 3,000 runway lights and their supporting substations, was carried out, while surface markings were repainted wherever necessary to withstand Mumbai's usually heavy rain.

A large-scale cleaning of the airport's sophisticated drainage network to ensure rapid water run-off during high-intensity cloudbursts was carried out, while critical cable networks that support information technology and navigational aids were tested to ensure uninterrupted performance during low-visibility conditions.

Six months of preparation behind maintenance exercise

The execution of Thursday's maintenance work was the result of half a year of preparation. Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) began stakeholder coordination six months in advance, allowing domestic and international airlines to realign their flight schedules well ahead of time.

This proactive communication is designed to prevent airlines from scheduling flights during maintenance hours and accordingly mitigate passenger inconvenience.

The annual exercise is considered non-negotiable for CSMIA, given Mumbai's reputation for some of the most challenging monsoon weather in global aviation.

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“By completing the annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance, the airport has reinforced operational readiness ahead of the rainy season. The preventive maintenance is critical as it ensures runway infrastructure consistently meets the highest safety and operational standards and safeguards operations during the high-intensity monsoon period,” said a spokesperson.

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