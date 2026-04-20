Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Non-Operational For 6 Hours On May 7 To Undertake Scheduled Pre-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

Mumbai airport schedules six-hour runway closure on May 7 to carry out crucial pre-monsoon safety checks and repairs | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: The runways of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be shut for six hours on May 7 for its annual pre-monsoon maintenance. The plan was communicated to stakeholders in advance to help airlines realign flight schedules and prevent cancellations.

Scheduled six-hour shutdown for maintenance

CSMIA’s operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), has scheduled its annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance for May 7, from 11 am to 5 pm. During this time, both the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational, allowing a six-hour window for the maintenance teams to carry out all inspections and necessary repairs.

Focus on safety and infrastructure upkeep

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is considered crucial for preserving the health and longevity of the airside infrastructure, which covers 1,033 acres. Specialists are said to inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear and implement preventive measures to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season.

The airport operator will leverage modern machinery and exhaustive planning to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window.

Advance coordination with stakeholders

As part of CSMIA’s comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately.

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"CSMIA has meticulously coordinated this maintenance with multiple stakeholders, including airlines and aviation authorities, to enable a seamless experience for passengers. This proactive approach reflects CSMIA’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and reliability in its operations. By prioritising infrastructure upkeep, CSMIA aims to ensure a smooth experience for both airlines and passengers, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service excellence,” said a spokesperson of the airport.

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