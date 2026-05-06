Mumbai Airport Update: CSMIA To Suspend All Flight Operations For 6 Hours On Thursday For Crucial Pre-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

File Photo of Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance in October 2025 |

Mumbai, May 6: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the world’s busiest single-runway hub, will suspend all flight operations for six hours on Thursday, as part of its essential annual pre-monsoon maintenance programme. The annual practice ensures that aircraft experience smooth landings and take-offs even during heavy downpours.

Runways to remain shut for six hours

The planned closure, scheduled between 11 am and 5 pm, will see both the primary runway (09/27) and the secondary runway (14/32) remain non-operational. While the airport technically possesses two runways, their intersecting nature means that only one can be used at any given time, making these maintenance windows a logistical feat of precision.

With the monsoon season in Mumbai often bringing torrential downpours and low visibility, the health of the runway surface is paramount for safety. The six-hour window is a race against time for engineers to ensure the vast airside can withstand the seasonal onslaught. The airport's runway undergoes maintenance twice a year, first before the monsoon and second after the monsoon.

Focus on rubber removal and runway repairs

The primary objectives of tomorrow’s work include rubber removal, as high-speed landings leave significant rubber deposits from aircraft tyres on the runway. If left untreated, these deposits turn into a slick film when wet, severely compromising a plane's braking action.

Engineering teams will inspect the asphalt for microcracks and wear and tear, and fill potholes that could expand under hydraulic pressure during heavy rain.

Specialised teams will clear the complex drainage network alongside the runways to prevent waterlogging, which can lead to hydroplaning – a dangerous condition where a layer of water builds up between the wheels of the aircraft and the runway surface.

Technical checks on the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and runway lighting will also be carried out to ensure they remain functional during the reduced visibility of monsoon squalls.

Flight operations to resume by Thursday evening

Mumbai Airport handles nearly 1,000 flight movements daily. Operating at such a high density means even a minor surface irregularity can lead to massive delays or safety excursions.

The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), initiated stakeholder consultations six months in advance to inform airlines that the slots would not be available for air traffic movements.

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While the runways will be closed, the terminals will remain open for checked-in passengers, though no departures or arrivals will take place for six hours. Normal flight operations are expected to resume promptly by Thursday evening, following a final safety inspection by the airside management team.

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