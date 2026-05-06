Attention Flyers! Mumbai Airport To Shut Operations For 6 Hours On May 7; Know Why

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) | File Photo

Mumbai: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will come to a complete halt on Thursday, May 7, as both its runways will remain closed for scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance. No takeoffs or landings will take place between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm, marking one of the key planned disruptions at the city’s primary airport.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the shutdown has been planned well in advance, with coordination carried out with airlines and aviation authorities nearly six months ago. As a result, most carriers have already adjusted their schedules, though passengers are still expected to face cancellations, delays and rerouting.

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The maintenance work is part of an annual exercise aimed at ensuring the airport’s airside infrastructure remains in optimal condition ahead of the monsoon season. Teams will conduct detailed inspections of runway surfaces across the 1,033-acre facility, checking for wear and tear caused by heavy usage. Mumbai’s monsoon, known for intense rainfall and waterlogging, necessitates such preventive measures to ensure flight safety.

Passengers with flights scheduled during the six-hour closure window are likely to be the most affected. Airlines may divert services to nearby airports such as Pune, Ahmedabad or Goa, while some long-haul routes could be rerouted via major hubs like Delhi, Bengaluru or Chennai.

Passengers Advised To Check Flight Status

Airport authorities have advised travellers to check their flight status with airlines or on the official CSMIA website before leaving for the airport. Those with flights outside the closure window, before 11:00 am or after 5:00 pm, are also being urged to allow extra travel time, as delays may extend beyond the shutdown period due to operational backlog. Passengers impacted by cancellations or rescheduling have been advised to contact their respective airlines for rebooking or refund options.

The temporary suspension follows a series of recent disruptions at the airport, including the cancellation of over 170 flight movements in March due to West Asia airspace issues. While tomorrow’s closure is planned and necessary, authorities have stressed the importance of passenger preparedness to minimise inconvenience.

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