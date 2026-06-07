Mumbai Airport Union Leader Alleges Attack By 10 Men On Western Express Highway

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Mohammad Sarvar Mohammad Shamim, 53, Executive President of All India Airport Aviation, was allegedly attacked by around 10 unidentified individuals on the Western Express Highway on June 4. The Vile Parle police have registered a case against 10 unidentified persons for rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and other related offences.

Victim Holds Key Positions In Airport Employees' Unions

According to the FIR, Shamim, a resident of Marol in Andheri East, works at Mumbai Airport and serves as the Executive President of All India Airport Aviation, whose office is located at Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport.

He is also the General Secretary of the Airport Aviation Employees Union, which operates from the MLCP Building near the domestic airport.

Shamim has held various positions in airport employees' unions and stated that he has helped a large number of airport workers become members of these organisations. He alleged that some rival unions and workers were unhappy with his growing influence.

Attack Allegedly Took Place Near Andheri Bridge

On June 4, at around 12.30 pm, Shamim arrived at the Airport Aviation Employees Union office in the MLCP Building for a meeting. After the meeting, he began his journey home in his Toyota Fortuner, which was being driven by his driver, Dheeraj Thakur.

At around 5.50 pm, when the vehicle reached the Andheri bridge slope on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle West and stopped at a traffic signal, four to five motorcyclists allegedly approached the SUV and used iron rods to smash the rear left-side window.

Assailants Allegedly Issued Death Threats

According to Shamim, the attackers were unidentified. They allegedly threatened him, saying they would not spare him and would kill him, before attempting to drag him out of the vehicle.

Fearing for his safety, Shamim moved from the left rear seat to the right side of the vehicle. Moments later, the traffic signal turned green and the driver sped away from the spot.

Police Launch Investigation

In his complaint, Shamim alleged that the attack was linked to his efforts to recruit employees into his unions.

Based on his statement, the Vile Parle police registered a case and have launched an investigation to identify and trace the assailants.

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