Mumbai Airport Tragedy: 80-Yr-Old Air India Passenger Dies After Walking From Plane To Terminal In Absence Of Wheelchair

Mumbai Airport Tragedy: Shortage Of Wheel Chair Forces 80-Yr-Old AI Passenger To Walk, Collapses & Dies | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking and extremely unfortunate incident that has come to light, an 80 year old man died of heart attack after he walked for nearly 1.5 km up to the immigration counter of Mumbai Airport on 12th February 2024. He and his wife were traveling from New York and had booked an Air India ticket with wheel chair facility. Both had booked for one wheel chair each, however due to shortage the couple had to share one wheel chair.

The duo decided that the wife will use the wheel chair and the husband will walk besides her. Unfortunately, by the time they reached the immigration counter, the man collapsed due to a heart attack and he was soon rushed to Nanavati hospital where he passed away. The New York-Mumbai flight was scheduled to land at 11.30am but on Monday it landed late at 2.10pm.



Air India statement

In response to the tragic incident, Air India has issued a statement that said, “In an unfortunate incident, one of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February 2024 fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was on wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse. As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.

Read Also Air India Passengers Stranded For Hours As Dubai-Mumbai Flight AI 984 Gets Delayed Multiple Times

Air India is in constant touch with the family members of the bereaved, extending necessary assistance. Air India has a clearly laid down policy to offer wheelchair assistance to every passenger who requisitions for it during reservations.” - Air India Spokesperson