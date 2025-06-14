'Mumbai Airport Slum Redevelopment Awaits Adani Group's Green Light After Regulatory Approvals': BJP MLA Parag Alwani | Pinterest

BJP MLA Parag Alwani from Vile Parle has confirmed that the much-delayed airport slum redevelopment project in Mumbai has already received all necessary regulatory approvals, and the ball is now in the court of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), operated by the Adani Group, to move the scheme forward. Alwani has been in forefront with regards to the Airport Slum Redevelopment project since his assembly constituency is part of this subject and he says, "We are hopeful that MIAL will take up the slum redevelopment on priority."

Speaking on the matter, Alwani said that both the central and state governments have completed their parts, including issuing an in-principle approval and formulating a dedicated slum rehabilitation scheme for the airport area, as housing falls under the state subject. The Centre had specifically asked the state to frame an "airport-specific slum rehabilitation scheme," which has been finalized.

“There is already a separate Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) and an airport-specific DCR (Development Control Regulation) for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) area,” said Alwani, emphasizing that the legal and policy framework for the redevelopment is firmly in place.

The airport DCR, akin to the DCR 33(10) which governs slum rehabilitation elsewhere in the city, allows for rehabilitation of slums on airport land. “So from a procedural and policy standpoint, everything is ready. Now it is up to MIAL, which means Adani Airport, to take the project ahead,” he added.

The issue has gained fresh urgency following a recent Ahmedabad to London aircraft crash accident resulting in 265 people lost their lives and several others injured. This has spotlighted the safety hazards around the airport including Mumbai Airport, due to dense human settlements. He acknowledged that residents in the Mumbai airport vicinity—including those in buildings near the airport—are increasingly anxious about safety and living conditions.

“The Ahmedabad incident was unfortunate and unusual, but it has intensified public concern,” Alwani said, while adding that authorities must treat such events as warnings to act faster.

The slums surrounding Mumbai’s international airport have been flagged for rehabilitation for over two decade, not only for security and environmental reasons, but also to improve urban infrastructure and flight safety. MIAL is expected to develop the whole 802 Hectares land which includes 125 Hectares of land, encroached by the slums.

MIAL signed an agreement with MMRDA in December 2006 for facilitating the rehabilitation of slums on airport land. It also signed a State Support Agreement with the State Government inApril 2006 for this purpose.

With both central and state governments having cleared the decks, the onus now lies with the MIAL to act decisively.Interestingly, Adani Group is currently carrying out the Dharavi redevelopment project and has taken up the work on priority, however, the Airport Mumbai slum redevelopment project which is with the group for over a decade yet to see much progress till date.