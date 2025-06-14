 'Mumbai Airport Slum Redevelopment Awaits Adani Group's Green Light After Regulatory Approvals': BJP MLA Parag Alwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Mumbai Airport Slum Redevelopment Awaits Adani Group's Green Light After Regulatory Approvals': BJP MLA Parag Alwani

'Mumbai Airport Slum Redevelopment Awaits Adani Group's Green Light After Regulatory Approvals': BJP MLA Parag Alwani

BJP MLA Parag Alwani has been in forefront with regards to the Airport Slum Redevelopment project since his assembly constituency is part of this subject and he says, "We are hopeful that MIAL will take up the slum redevelopment on priority."

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
'Mumbai Airport Slum Redevelopment Awaits Adani Group's Green Light After Regulatory Approvals': BJP MLA Parag Alwani | Pinterest

BJP MLA Parag Alwani from Vile Parle has confirmed that the much-delayed airport slum redevelopment project in Mumbai has already received all necessary regulatory approvals, and the ball is now in the court of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), operated by the Adani Group, to move the scheme forward. Alwani has been in forefront with regards to the Airport Slum Redevelopment project since his assembly constituency is part of this subject and he says, "We are hopeful that MIAL will take up the slum redevelopment on priority."

Speaking on the matter, Alwani said that both the central and state governments have completed their parts, including issuing an in-principle approval and formulating a dedicated slum rehabilitation scheme for the airport area, as housing falls under the state subject. The Centre had specifically asked the state to frame an "airport-specific slum rehabilitation scheme," which has been finalized.

“There is already a separate Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) and an airport-specific DCR (Development Control Regulation) for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) area,” said Alwani, emphasizing that the legal and policy framework for the redevelopment is firmly in place.

The airport DCR, akin to the DCR 33(10) which governs slum rehabilitation elsewhere in the city, allows for rehabilitation of slums on airport land. “So from a procedural and policy standpoint, everything is ready. Now it is up to MIAL, which means Adani Airport, to take the project ahead,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
India's Forex Reserves Rises By $5.17 Billion To $696.65 Billion; Overall Reserves Drop By $1.237 Billion To $691.485 Billion, Says RBI
India's Forex Reserves Rises By $5.17 Billion To $696.65 Billion; Overall Reserves Drop By $1.237 Billion To $691.485 Billion, Says RBI

The issue has gained fresh urgency following a recent Ahmedabad to London aircraft crash accident resulting in 265 people lost their lives and several others injured. This has spotlighted the safety hazards around the airport including Mumbai Airport, due to dense human settlements. He acknowledged that residents in the Mumbai airport vicinity—including those in buildings near the airport—are increasingly anxious about safety and living conditions.

“The Ahmedabad incident was unfortunate and unusual, but it has intensified public concern,” Alwani said, while adding that authorities must treat such events as warnings to act faster.

The slums surrounding Mumbai’s international airport have been flagged for rehabilitation for over two decade, not only for security and environmental reasons, but also to improve urban infrastructure and flight safety. MIAL is expected to develop the whole 802 Hectares land which includes 125 Hectares of land, encroached by the slums.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MMRDA To Auction Vacant Plots From Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Slum Redevelopment Project...
article-image

MIAL signed an agreement with MMRDA in December 2006 for facilitating the rehabilitation of slums on airport land. It also signed a State Support Agreement with the State Government inApril  2006 for this purpose.

With both central and state governments having cleared the decks, the onus now lies with the MIAL to act decisively.Interestingly, Adani Group is currently carrying out the Dharavi redevelopment project and has taken up the work on priority, however, the Airport Mumbai slum redevelopment project which is with the group for over a decade yet to see much progress till date.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Anticipated Today; Red Alert In Kokan, Orange And Yellow Alerts...

Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Anticipated Today; Red Alert In Kokan, Orange And Yellow Alerts...

Mumbai Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Biker Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Bike At Cheddanagar...

Mumbai Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Biker Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Bike At Cheddanagar...

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests 2 In ₹90 Lakh NEET-UG 2025 Scam For Promising Score Manipulation Via NTA...

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests 2 In ₹90 Lakh NEET-UG 2025 Scam For Promising Score Manipulation Via NTA...

VIDEO: Maharashtra Industries Dept, Max Aerospace Sign ₹8,000 Crore MoU For Helicopter...

VIDEO: Maharashtra Industries Dept, Max Aerospace Sign ₹8,000 Crore MoU For Helicopter...

Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 2 From Madhya Pradesh In ₹4.33 Lakh Tardeo Burglary; Stolen Gold...

Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 2 From Madhya Pradesh In ₹4.33 Lakh Tardeo Burglary; Stolen Gold...