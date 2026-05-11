Mumbai Airport Receives CII’s Zero Waste To Landfill Platinum Rating For Sustainable Waste Management

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was honoured with the ‘Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Platinum – Class I’ rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The recognition highlights the airport’s commitment to sustainable waste management, with over 99% of waste diverted from landfills through integrated, airport-wide systems.

CSMIA achieves major sustainability milestone

With this milestone, CSMIA joins the ranks of Indian airports handling over 50 million passengers annually that have earned this certification.

The ZWL assessment verified that CSMIA has implemented best-in-class waste management practices through efficient segregation, recycling and recovery mechanisms, with key waste streams, including plastic waste, municipal solid waste (wet and dry), and other recyclables, successfully diverted from landfills.

#MumbaiAirport has been honoured with the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill Platinum – Class I Rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), recognising its commitment to sustainable waste management practices.



With over 99% of waste diverted from landfills by… pic.twitter.com/JraoiJZh7Q — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) May 11, 2026

Assessment conducted during FY 2025-26

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the airport's primary waste sources include food, plastic, paper and operational waste.

The assessment was conducted in FY 2025-26 and aligns with ZWL’s objective of maximising waste diversion while minimising overall generation.

Airport adopts integrated waste management system

The operator is said to have implemented a robust, value chain-driven approach anchored in the reduce, reuse, repurpose, recycle and recover principles, enabling a significant reduction in landfill dependency and improved waste recovery.

This includes segregation at source, recycling, monitoring and continuous waste reduction, supported by a dedicated ‘Environment and Sustainability’ team and well-demarcated infrastructure for collection and transfer to authorised recycling facilities.

Recognition adds to airport’s sustainability achievements

“The recognition builds on CSMIA’s global sustainability leadership, including ACA Level 5 Carbon accreditation.

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Over the past year, the airport has accelerated its sustainability roadmap through key initiatives such as transitioning to 100% renewable energy, improving energy efficiency by over 40%, electrifying its ground fleet, scaling energy-efficient technologies, and strengthening ESG governance,” said a CSMIA spokesperson.

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