Mumbai airport ready for handling Omicron scare; reduces Rapid PCR charges from INR 4500 to INR 3900

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated seven-day home quarantine of people arriving in the city from high-risk countries amid global concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has set up 100 registration counters and 60 sampling booths including 100 Rapid PCR machines.

Following are the detailed arrangements at the airport:

On 3rd December 2021, a total of 6732 international arrival passengers from at-risk & amp; other countries successfully completed their arrival procedures.

A total of 969 international arrival passengers underwent RT-PCR test of which 214 passengers took the standard RT-PCR test and 755 passengers opted for Rapid PCR test.

CSMIA has revised the rates of Rapid PCR test at a reduced cost of INR 3900 as against INR 4500 earlier. Along with this normal RT-PCR test costing Rs.600/- is also available at CSMIA.

The reduced RT-PCR test charges will help passengers to avail the test at a minimal cost and enable them safe and secure travel. CSMIA has implemented the latest government guidelines which are listed below:

1. Passengers arriving from Countries identified by the Government of India as Countries at risk such as Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel are deboarded on priority. CSMIA has set up dedicated corridors & counters for their screening and verification.

2. Passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe or passengers who have visited any of these 3 countries in the last 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra, must undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days after giving their RT-PCR test at CSMIA.

3. Such passengers (as in point no.2 above), shall also undergo a second RT-PCR test on the 7th day. If any of the RT-PCR test is found to be positive, then such passengers will be shifted to a Hospital with COVID treatment facilities by MCGM / state authorities. If the 7th-day test is found negative, the passenger will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine.

4. Passengers arriving from Europe including the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong & Israel, shall have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival, and are required to wait for their test results before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If the RT-PCR test is found to be positive, then such passengers will be shifted to a designated isolation facility / Hospital with COVID treatment facilities by MCGM / state authorities.

5. Travelers from Countries excluding those Countries at risk, are allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post-arrival.

6. A sub-section (2% of the total flight passengers) are required to undergo RT-PCR test post-arrival testing at random at CSMIA on arrival. The 2% of such travellers in each flight are identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). Such travellers are escorted by the concerned airlines to RT-PCR testing area on arrival.

6. For any of the above-mentioned passengers testing positive in the RT-PCR test at CSMIA, they are managed as per the laid down standard protocol and their samples are also sent for Genomic sequencing.

7. Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.

8. Domestic arriving passengers are required to be double-vaccinated or must carry a negative RT-PCR test carried out within 72 hours before boarding.

9. Stringent sanitising at regular intervals and deep cleaning is being conducted, at the areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Malad Dabba trading firm raided for dealing in cash

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:09 PM IST