Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs (WATCH)

Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs | Screengrab

Mumbai Air Customs intercepted three Indian passengers and recovered three 24 karat gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore from them.

The gold bars were attempted to be smuggled by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage.

#WATCH | On 20th April, Mumbai Air Customs intercepted 3 Indian passengers & recovered three 24 karat gold bars, totally valued at Rs 1.60 Crore. The gold bars were sought to be smuggled by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their… pic.twitter.com/By7ZQH3Pab — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Airport customs seize gold worth ₹5 crore

Earlier in March, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized over 11 kg of gold totally valued at ₹5 crore, in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a person who arrived from Dubai was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold bars weighing 9,000 gm provisionally valued at ₹4.62 crore.

In the second incident, the Customs officials seized over 2.1 kg of gold dust in wax form valued at ₹1.10 crore from an airport lounge staff. The gold was handed over to the lounge staff in the departure area by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai