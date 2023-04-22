 Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs (WATCH)

Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs (WATCH)

Mumbai Air Customs intercepted three Indian passengers and recovered three 24 karat gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore from them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs | Screengrab

Mumbai Air Customs intercepted three Indian passengers and recovered three 24 karat gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore from them.

The gold bars were attempted to be smuggled by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage.

Airport customs seize gold worth ₹5 crore

Earlier in March, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized over 11 kg of gold totally valued at ₹5 crore, in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a person who arrived from Dubai was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold bars weighing 9,000 gm provisionally valued at ₹4.62 crore.

In the second incident, the Customs officials seized over 2.1 kg of gold dust in wax form valued at ₹1.10 crore from an airport lounge staff. The gold was handed over to the lounge staff in the departure area by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai

Read Also
Mumbai: Ugandan woman held with heroin worth ₹16.80 crore at by customs at airport
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai student arrested for supplying hashish brought from Manali; charas worth over ₹1.5 lakh...

Mumbai student arrested for supplying hashish brought from Manali; charas worth over ₹1.5 lakh...

Adar Poonawalla: Current COVID strain mild, SII has produced 5-6 million Covovax doses

Adar Poonawalla: Current COVID strain mild, SII has produced 5-6 million Covovax doses

Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under...

Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under...

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID cross 250 under NMMC

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID cross 250 under NMMC

NMMT Driver Nandkumar Lavand 'Heroes on the Road' National Award Winner

NMMT Driver Nandkumar Lavand 'Heroes on the Road' National Award Winner