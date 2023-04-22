Mumbai Airport: Passengers attempt to smuggle gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore by sticking them under baggage trollies; intercepted by Customs (WATCH)

Mumbai Air Customs intercepted three Indian passengers and recovered three 24 karat gold bars worth ₹1.60 crore from them.
The gold bars were attempted to be smuggled by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage.
Airport customs seize gold worth ₹5 crore
Earlier in March, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized over 11 kg of gold totally valued at ₹5 crore, in two separate incidents.
In the first incident, a person who arrived from Dubai was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold bars weighing 9,000 gm provisionally valued at ₹4.62 crore.
In the second incident, the Customs officials seized over 2.1 kg of gold dust in wax form valued at ₹1.10 crore from an airport lounge staff. The gold was handed over to the lounge staff in the departure area by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)