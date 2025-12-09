Mumbai Airport Hit By 2,380 IndiGo Flight Disruptions In 8 Days; MoCA Steps In for Review

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded disruptions on 2,380 IndiGo flights between December 1 and 8, affecting more than three lakh passengers. A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) official visited the airport on Tuesday to review the situation.

Crew Mismanagement Triggers Nationwide Aviation Crisis

IndiGo’s mismanagement of crew rostering led to one of the biggest aviation disruptions in India’s recent history, impacting passengers at major airports across the country. While Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was hit the hardest, Mumbai’s CSMIA was the second-most affected.

905 Flights Cancelled; 1,475 Severely Delayed

According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), IndiGo had scheduled 3,171 flights between December 1 and 8 but cancelled 905 flights, resulting in a 28.53% cancellation rate and leaving 40,789 passengers stranded.

Additionally, 1,475 flights were delayed by more than 30 minutes 46.51% of total operations affecting over 2.66 lakh passengers.

Major Routes Severely Impacted

The worst disruptions were reported on flights connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Goa and Lucknow, as well as international sectors to Istanbul and Amsterdam.

Peak disruptions occurred on December 4 and 5.

On Tuesday alone, IndiGo cancelled 14 flights and delayed 17 flights. Around 780 pieces of baggage remained pending at CSMIA, with the airline claiming it would clear 90% of them by Wednesday morning.

MoCA Conducts Surprise Check at Mumbai Airport

Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of MoCA, conducted a surprise inspection at CSMIA on Tuesday morning. The visit followed the ministry’s directive to assess airline operations and ensure that passenger service standards were being maintained amid the crisis.

He interacted with IndiGo’s ground staff and passengers and later said the situation was stabilising.

Officials Claim Situation “Under Control”

Speaking to the media, Shankar said, “We discussed with all stakeholders airport operators, ATC control managers, and others. Things are in control. We are giving passengers intimation six hours prior so they don’t proceed to the airport unnecessarily.”

