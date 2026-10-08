 Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled As CISF Detects Gold Paste Hidden In Shoe Soles
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Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled As CISF Detects Gold Paste Hidden In Shoe Soles

CISF personnel detected approximately 319 grams of gold worth Rs 37 lakh concealed in the shoe soles of a passenger arriving from Sharjah at Mumbai Airport on October 6. The suspected gold paste was discovered during frisking and security screening. The passenger and recovered material were handed over to Customs authorities for further legal action.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled As CISF Detects Gold Paste Hidden In Shoe Soles
Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled As CISF Detects Gold Paste Hidden In Shoe Soles | File Pic

Mumbai: Displaying extraordinary alertness and professionalism, CISF personnel detected suspected gold concealed in paste form from an international-to-domestic transfer passenger during security screening at Mumbai Airport on 06.10.2026.

The passenger, arriving from Sharjah, was found carrying suspected gold paste concealed inside the soles of his shoes during frisking and subsequent X-BIS screening.

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Gold worth ₹37 lakh recovered

The passenger, along with the detected material, was handed over to Customs authorities for further legal action. As confirmed by Customs, the recovered gold weighed approximately 319 grams and was valued at around ₹37 lakh.

CISF remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of vigilance and security at airports.

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