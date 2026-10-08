Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled As CISF Detects Gold Paste Hidden In Shoe Soles | File Pic

Mumbai: Displaying extraordinary alertness and professionalism, CISF personnel detected suspected gold concealed in paste form from an international-to-domestic transfer passenger during security screening at Mumbai Airport on 06.10.2026.

The passenger, arriving from Sharjah, was found carrying suspected gold paste concealed inside the soles of his shoes during frisking and subsequent X-BIS screening.

Gold worth ₹37 lakh recovered

The passenger, along with the detected material, was handed over to Customs authorities for further legal action. As confirmed by Customs, the recovered gold weighed approximately 319 grams and was valued at around ₹37 lakh.

CISF remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of vigilance and security at airports.

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